The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. The editorial staff of NBC Washington had no role in the creation of this content. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, click here.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with over 10 million new cases each year. Dementia encompasses a range of brain conditions that lead to a decline in cognitive function, affecting a person's ability to manage everyday tasks. While the disease can present unique challenges for both medical professionals and caregivers, there is hope in the growing understanding of how to best support those affected. Caregivers often face emotional and practical difficulties, but with the right knowledge and resources, it is possible to create a meaningful and compassionate care environment and to navigate the journey with confidence and care.

Develop helpful routines

Establishing daily routines and activities can provide much-needed consistency for a loved one with dementia, offering both comfort and a sense of stability and security. On a practical level, these routines also lighten the demands of caregiving by streamlining tasks and creating a predictable rhythm for the day. As your loved one’s ability to manage tasks changes over time, it’s important to remain flexible and make adjustments as needed. Maintaining a structured routine, while incorporating familiar activities, can help orient and reassure the person with dementia, fostering a calmer and more positive environment for both the patient and caregiver.

Don’t help too much

According to research from the National Institutes of Health, promoting autonomy in dementia care can enhance quality of life and reduce feelings of frustration or helplessness. Allowing your loved one to maintain as much independence as possible is essential to preserving their dignity and sense of control. Encourage your loved one to make decisions about activities, meals, and clothing for as long as they are able. Even if tasks take longer or are not completed perfectly, this independence fosters a sense of accomplishment and engagement. Tailor tasks and activities to your loved one’s abilities—for example, if cooking is no longer safe, they might help with setting the table or preparing simple dishes like a salad. When assistance is needed, offer it gently and respectfully, ensuring that your support empowers rather than overwhelms.

Create a safe living environment

One of the most important aspects of dementia care is ensuring that your loved one’s living space is both safe and supportive. As dementia progresses, individuals may face challenges with mobility, memory, and judgment, making it essential to modify their environment accordingly. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 60% of people with dementia will wander at some point, meaning they will become lost or confused about their location; as such, home hazards like stairs or sharp objects can pose serious risks. Start by identifying and addressing potential dangers. Install grab bars in bathrooms, remove tripping hazards like loose rugs, and ensure that sharp objects or hazardous chemicals are stored securely. For individuals prone to wandering, consider adding door alarms or locks that prevent unsupervised exits. Additionally, maintaining a clutter-free and well-lit space can help reduce confusion and improve navigation, allowing your loved one to move about more easily and safely. These modifications not only enhance physical safety but also create a calming environment that fosters independence and dignity.

Make yourself a priority

Caring for someone with dementia can be emotionally and physically taxing, making it essential to prioritize your own well-being as a caregiver. To provide the best care for your loved one, you must first take care of yourself. Start by incorporating regular self-care practices into your routine, such as taking short breaks throughout the day or setting aside time for activities you enjoy. Exercise, even in small amounts, can significantly reduce stress and boost your mood. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when needed—whether from family members, friends, or professional care services. Reach out to support groups or counselors to share your experiences and process the emotions that often come with caregiving; Alzheimer's Association and the Family Caregiver Alliance can provide educational materials as well as information on support groups and services. Finally, remember that your health is just as important as the care you provide and taking time for yourself ensures that you have the energy and emotional balance necessary to provide compassionate care.

Plan for the future: legal, financial, and care decisions

As dementia progresses, caregivers face a variety of weighty legal, financial, and medical decisions regarding their loved one’s health; according to the Alzheimer’s Association, only 44 percent of families have formalized plans. However, taking proactive steps can significantly reduce stress for both caregivers and individuals with dementia, offering clarity and direction. Start by addressing legal issues, such as drafting a power of attorney and creating a living will or advance healthcare directive. These documents empower trusted individuals to make critical decisions when the person with dementia is no longer able. Long-term care planning is also crucial, as 70 percent of older adults with Alzheimer’s will eventually need it. Research in-home care, assisted living, or memory care facilities. Lastly, palliative and end-of-life care discussions, though difficult, are vital to ensuring your loved one's dignity and wishes are honored in their final stages of life. These tasks can feel undoubtedly overwhelming but making these decisions early on help to prevent rushed and ill-advised choices, ensuring loved ones with dementia have some agency in their future and receive the care and treatment that’s right for them.

For assistance with life care planning, access to telehealth services, and caregiver support, Kaiser Permanente is here every step of the way. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente and how they can support you and loved ones throughout your caregiving journey.