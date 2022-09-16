A case for why Elena Delle Donne should be All-WNBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Elena Delle Donne did not make it onto an All-WNBA team this season, the first time she hasn't done so while playing since 2017. In fact, no Mystics made it on either the first or second team despite the squad finishing fifth in the league.

But Delle Donne's year presented an interesting case to the all-league voters. By missing 11 games - just shy of a third of the 36-game season - how should she be considered in the voting calculus? If her averages were carried out throughout the whole season, there's no denying she's a top-ten player. Does missing that significant amount of time mean one is not worthy of making the two five-person rosters?

Clearly, the voters made their statement when the results were released Thursday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a case for why they're wrong.

Let's look at the simple statistics first. This season the two-time MVP averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Generally, all those numbers are low for Delle Donne standards aside from the assists which tied a career-high.

But if you were to look across the league, there are only five players who averaged 17+ points, 6+ rebounds and 2+ assists per game this season, according to Across the Timeline. The four not named Delle Donne (A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Nneka Ogwumike) made it on an All-WNBA team.

She also finished top 10 in the league for points per game, blocks per game and in free-throw percentage.

At the least, these numbers lay out why she should be in consideration. Diving into the advanced statistics shows that, not only should she be on an All-WNBA team, she should be on the first team.

There are several different metrics now which allow players to be evaluated beyond just the traditional points, rebounds, field-goal percentage, etc. One of the best metrics to determine a player's overall value on the court is the player-efficiency rating. Well, Delle Donne was third in the WNBA with a 25.4, behind the two MVP runaway favorites Wilson and Stewart (per Basketball Reference).

Win-shares are another metric that is available to evaluate a player (an estimate of how many 'wins' were contributed by a player over the season). Delle Donne was 10th in the league - despite missing 11 games! - with 4.4 wins (per Basketball Reference). Average that over 34 games of a possible 36-game schedule and she jumps to fourth(!) in the league with 6.0 win shares, again behind Wilson, Stewart and Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones.

There's also the net rating, which factors in the offense and defensive ratings collectively, where she finished fourth in the league - behind Jonquel Jones (first team), Wilson and Chelsea Gray (per the WNBA).

These players who are grouped with Delle Donne in these categories had some of their best seasons in the WNBA this year.

But then there's the factor of her missing 11 games for rest as she re-acclimated her body back to the WNBA. Those 11 games she missed actually support this argument even more. And how the Mystics performed without her is why I had the 32-year-old third on my MVP ballot.

When Delle Donne was on the floor, Washington was an impressive 18-7 (.720). Like we've done for the other statistics, carry that over the course of a season and that's 26-10, tied for 1st place in the league. Washington beat the Aces three times, the Sky, the Sun and Storm when she suited up.

Without her, the Mystics were 4-7 with a loss to the Sparks and a 12-point defeat by the Liberty being the headliners.

Just imagine how different the season and the narrative are if Washington had homecourt through the WNBA Finals.

And the difference between her playing and not was stark. Washington was an entirely different team when opponents' defenses were able to pin their ears back and attack the Mystics' offense, knowing Delle Donne was not there. Lulls and gaps in scoring plagued the team numerous times and gave flashbacks to 2020 and 2021.

Sure, at some point there does need to be a cut-off on players being considered for end-of-season honors who didn't play the whole season. We can't have someone play 10 games and be named to the first team because the averages are off the charts. That cut-off is at each voter's discretion, the league does not mandate it across the board.

But perhaps that cut-off is somewhere between playing 25 games vs. 30 games. After all, Skylar Diggins-Smith (first team) and Sylvia Fowles (second team) each missed six games. Both of which were dwarfed by Delle Donne's advanced metrics. Somewhere in that five-game difference is the answer.

Perhaps, also, the elite standard that Delle Donne has created over her nine-year career has actually hurt her. If she plays below what is expected, it doesn't matter if she has a top-ten season compared to the rest of the league. Everyone expects more from the player who became the lone WNBA member of the 50-40-90 club in 2019. That's the bar.

Either one has to be the explanation why Delle Donne was not considered one of the 10 best players in the league this season by several of the league voters. Because if you look at the numbers, there should be no doubt.