‘A big statement': Preps under way for WorldPride parade this weekend

The biggest week of WorldPride in D.C. is underway with a whole host of events planned over the next several days, all leading up the parade Saturday.

This is the third and biggest week of WorldPride, with events for everyone. As Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos explains, this is prime time for pride in the District.

"We knew during these times that having WorldPride in Washington, D.C., would make a big statement. And even more so now, because so many members of our community feel threatened," Bos said.

Bos said one of the most important events of the weekend happens Sunday morning: a rally and march for freedom that begins at the Lincoln Memorial and will end at the street festival on Pennsylvania Avenue.

"This is what, really, our movement was centered around, was standing up in the face of adversity, being resilient, defiant, and also allowing ourselves to experience joy," Bos said.

With so many pride events going on, there will be tightened security this weekend, including at the WorldPride Street Festival this Saturday and Sunday. The entire event will be gated and fenced in for the first time.

"It's two days, so we need to make sure our exhibitors feel that their items are safe," Bos said. "They don't have to pack it up, move it out, move it back in. Also, the gated entries will give us that opportunity to do a little extra safety measures for folks who are entering the festival."

D.C. police and several other law enforcement agencies will be out. WorldPride organizers want to remind people to stay vigilant.

Amid all the activities, D.C.-area organizations are hoping to use the spotlight to help those in need.

"Yes, Pride is about partying until two in the morning, but it's also important to support our community," Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, said.

The foundation, which provides housing to homeless LGBTQ+ youth, has launched a campaign called Slay and Sauté in an effort to raise $15,000 to replace funds from a federal grant that was frozen earlier this year.

The money will be used to buy healthy cooking appliances and provide cooking lessons for the young people they house.

"Any given night, there's over 200 unhoused LGBTQ youth, and because of that, that puts them in really dangerous situations," Toledo said. "And so that's why it's important for, as a community, we need to come together."

Coming together and showing support: two of the major themes of WorldPride.

"Pride is universal, and it's a space that anyone, regardless of how they identify, should feel comfortable being themselves, being their true, authentic selves," Bos said.