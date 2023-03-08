Montgomery Co. Man Charged After Trading Drugs for Illegal Acts With Teen Girl

A man has been arrested and charged with trading drugs for sex acts with a teenage girl in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say.

Erik Calderon Pereira, 22, of Olney, was charged with a third-degree sexual offense and sexual solicitation of a minor, according to a Montgomery County Department of police release.

In January, police began investigating a complaint about a 15-year-old girl who had allegedly been given drugs in exchange for sex acts.

During the investigation, detectives identified Calderon and found that the illegal exchange happened several times between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2023.

Police arrested Calderon with a warrant on Feb. 28 and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He was later released on a $20,000 unsecured personal bond.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and ask that any victims contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous, according to police.