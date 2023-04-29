Suspect in Fake DC Fire Inspector Scam Wanted in New Jersey

A man suspected of posing as a fire inspector and scamming Pearl’s Bagels in Northwest D.C. is wanted in New Jersey, police say.

The state has an arrest warrant for Michael Carrion, 56, who is believed to be in D.C, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

MPD seeks assistance in locating 56-year-old Michael Carrion. He is currently wanted on a New Jersey State arrest warrant and is believed to be in Washington, DC.



The impersonator was caught on video at Pearl’s Bagels last Saturday, wearing a hat and carrying a notepad. He said he was going to check on the fire suppression system in the back, and after he did, he came back with four different invoices totaling $970.

The man told the manager who was working at the time that Oliver Cox, owner of Pearl's Bagels, was OK with the payments being made in cash.

Cox said that wasn’t true, but the manager, who was incredibly busy with customers, bought the lie and paid the scammer.

The restaurant later found the man used a fake name and worked for a company that doesn't exist.

D.C. police are offering a reward of $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. They can be reached by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.