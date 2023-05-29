Several NE DC Neighborhoods Under Boil Water Advisory

People who live in parts of Northeast D.C. will need to boil their water before brushing their teeth, drinking water and cooking for the time being.

DC Water issued a boil water notice overnight Monday for the neighborhoods of Fort Lincoln, Woodridge and Langdon.

Customers can search their addresses on DC Water's interactive map or call the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400 to check if they're in the affected area.

WRC-TV DC Water issued a boil water notice overnight Monday for the neighborhoods of Fort Lincoln, Woodridge and Langdon.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Areas under the advisory generally include:

East of Montana Avenue NE

West of Eastern Avenue NE

South of Rhode Island Avenue NE

North of New York Avenue NE

DC Water says the advisory is a precaution following a loss of water pressure Sunday evening. That loss of pressure may have made it possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to get into the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the system, DC Water said.

Here's what customers in the affected area should do, DC Water said:

Before boiling: If water is discolored, run cold water until it's clear

If known sources of lead are present, run cold water for two minutes

Then bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute

After it's cooled, it's safe to drink or to use for cooking

Residents of affected areas should also use cooled boiled water or bottled water for teeth brushing, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby formula, making ice, and for pets to drink.

The water utility also said to discard any beverages or ice made overnight.

The advisory will be lifted once testing confirms the water is safe to drink. DC Water expects that could be Wednesday.

May 29 UPDATE: Today we will collect water samples at 4-5 locations in the area of NE DC currently under a boil water advisory. Two rounds of sampling will be needed to lift the advisory which we expect will be on Wednesday.https://t.co/5TqJRTdV7Y — DC Water (@dcwater) May 29, 2023

DC Water said customers should not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.