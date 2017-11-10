Woman Says Eyes Glued Shut When She Got Eyelash Extensions

A Maryland woman said a trip to a salon left her vision blurry and cost her more than $1,700 in medical bills.

Monica Reid said she went to Sky Nails & Spa in Crofton five months ago to get eyelash extensions.

“I just started a new job,” she said. “I was treating myself.”

A beautician painfully damaged her eyes and didn’t have an emergency kit to treat her, Reid said.

“You have to kind of tape part of your eyelids down, and when she took the tape off, I blinked and the edges of my eyelashes were glued shut,” she said.

She said she had to use her finger to force her eyes open.

“I was afraid I was going to lose my sight,” she said. “I'm still pretty much traumatized by it.”

She said she drove to a hospital where doctors flushed out her eyes.

An attorney representing the salon said he’s reviewing the case and won’t comment.

In an email to Reid, the salon’s insurance carrier, The Hartford, offered her $84.79 for out of pocket costs and $1,000 for pain and suffering.

They’re working with Reid and her attorney to resolve her concerns.

“There should be some kind of notice to clients that this could leave to some type of dangers,” Reid said.