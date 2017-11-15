Woman Climbs Through Drive-Thru Window, Steals Food, Cash: Police - NBC4 Washington
    Howard County Police

    Police in Howard County, Maryland, are searching for a woman who was caught on camera climbing through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stealing food and money. 

    The woman came to the drive-thru window at the McDonald's on the 8300 block of Benson Drive in Columbia on Nov. 5 at 1 a.m. 

    In the surveillance video, the woman can be seen reaching through the window, grabbing a cup and filling it was a beverage. Moments later, she climbs through the window and walks around the kitchen of the restaurant. She returns to her car with a large box and passes it through the window to someone outside. 

    Police say she took money and food from the business. 

    A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information in this case. Anyone who can help police is asked to call 410-313-7867.


    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
