Police in Howard County, Maryland, are searching for a woman who was caught on camera climbing through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stealing food and money.

The woman came to the drive-thru window at the McDonald's on the 8300 block of Benson Drive in Columbia on Nov. 5 at 1 a.m.

In the surveillance video, the woman can be seen reaching through the window, grabbing a cup and filling it was a beverage. Moments later, she climbs through the window and walks around the kitchen of the restaurant. She returns to her car with a large box and passes it through the window to someone outside.

Police say she took money and food from the business.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information in this case. Anyone who can help police is asked to call 410-313-7867.



