White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The National Park Service has approved an application for the group behind the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville to host a one-year anniversary rally near the White House in August.

Organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally want to host the event in Lafayette Square Park on Aug. 11 and 12. About 400 people are expected to participate, according to the application filed on May 8.

Jason Kessler, the organizer of the rally, wrote on the application that the purpose of the event was to protest the “civil rights abuse” in Charlottesville, and host a “white civil rights” rally.

The rally would be held exactly a year after a driver plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others.



Kessler had submitted a permit application in December to host the anniversary rally in Charlottesville, however, the city rejected it, saying the event would present a danger to public safety. Kessler has filed a lawsuit against the city over its denial.

He stated in the application for the D.C. rally that he expects members of Antifa-affiliated groups to protest.

Antifa, which stands for “anti-fascist,” is an organized group of protesters, left-wing activists and self-described anarchists to confront those who support bigoted or totalitarian views.

Kessler wrote in the application that attendees would meet at a rally point and march to Lafayette to give speeches. After, the group would march back to the rally point alongside law enforcement.

While the application has been approved, a permit has not been issued.



James Fields, the driver accused in the 2017 attack, faces 10 felony counts, including first-degree murder.

