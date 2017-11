Vikings Lead Redskins in Shootout, 28-17

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 is tackled by inside linebacker Zach Brown #53 of the Washington Redskins during the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField on November 12, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

1st Quarter

WAS 7, MIN 0 – Kirk Cousins pass to Maurice Harris for 36 yards. Touchdown. Extra point is good.

WAS 7, MIN 7 - Latavius Murray rushes 1 yard. Touchdown. Extra point is good.

WAS 10, MIN 7 - Nick Rose makes a 28-yard field goal.

2nd Quarter

MIN 14, WAS 10 - Case Keenum pass to Stefon Diggs for 3 yards. Touchdown. Extra point is good.

WAS 17, MIN 14 - Cousins rushes 1 yard. Touchdown. Extra point is good.

MIN 21, WAS 17 - Keenum pass to Adam Thielen for 7 yards. Touchdown. Extra point is good.

MIN 28, WAS 17 - Keenum pass to David Morgan II for 1 yard. Touchdown. Extra point is good.

Halftime

3rd Quarter

no scoring

**This story will update with scoring plays.**