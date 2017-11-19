Two Dead After Separate Shooting Incidents in DC

Two men were killed in separate shootings in Washington, D.C., overnight.

Police said the first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast. They said a man was shot and killed.

The man has not been identified, and police had no information about a shooter.

The second shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Spring Road Northwest. A man was killed in the incident.

Police are looking for four people in connection with the shooting.