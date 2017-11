'Two Can Play That Game' Stage Edition Stops in DC for National Tour

NBC4 Anchors Pat Lawson Muse and Leon Harris talk with Towanda Braxton and Carl Payne about the stage edition of "Two Can Play That Game".

After 16 years since its original debut, the play comes to D.C. this weekend for five shows at the Warner Theatre.

Prior to the play, Braxton is known for her role in reality television show "Braxton Family Values" and Payne is known for his role in the comedic sitcom "Martin".