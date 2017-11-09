A man has been charged with killing another man in a bar fight in Fairfax County, Virginia, over the weekend, police say.

Harold Garnett, 27, died after he was assaulted and stabbed at Velocity 5 sports bar in Centreville early Saturday morning, police said.



Vidal Flores Cuchillas, 38, has been held at an adult detention center without bond since the incident. Cuchillas was previously charged with malicious wounding.

On Thursday, he was re-booked on the new charge of homicide, police said.

Velocity 5 had been closed for about 40 minutes when staff heard a fight break out in the parking lot, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page.

Two suspects believed to be responsible for a second assault on a 26-year-old man that night have not yet been found. The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20s with thin builds, police said.

Police believe up to 50 people are believed to have witnessed the fight and want anyone with information to call 703-246-7865.