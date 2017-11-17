Frozen Corn Recalled Over Listeria Risk

Stop & Shop, Giant and Martin's has recalled some of its frozen corn because it may be contaminated with listeria.

The supermarket companies recalled their Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause food poisoning and other dangerous health problems.

The corn comes in 16-ounce packages and has a best by date of October 2019. Its UPC number is 68826700676.

The companies have received no reports of illness, according to Wednesday announcements from the FDA. Customers who purchased the product are encouraged to discard it or bring it to a Stop & Shop, Giant or Martin's for a full refund.

Those sickened by listeria may have symptoms like high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in people with weakened immune systems, including infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions.