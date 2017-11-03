Smithsonian Museums Step to the Mic for Epic Rap Battle

Mic check, one, two, one, two.

Several Smithsonian museums are participating in an epic rap battle.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, each museum stepped to the (Twitter) mic to drop rhymes about their history and exhibitions.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture started the battle with a nod to Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement."

"Allow me to re-introduce myself; My name is... the National Museum of African American History Culture (oh) N-to-the-M-A-A-H-C," the museum tweeted.

Museums in other cities also got in on the action. The Children's Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana, tweeted, "This is too legit. Too legit to quit. Dancing to your #HipHopHistory. Parachute pants equipped."

You can follow the freestyle rap battle, also known as a cypher, by using the hashtags #SmithsonianCypher and #HipHopHistory on Twitter.

Friday's freestyle is part of a collaboration between the National Museum of African American History and Culture and legendary hip-hop artists to create "The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap."

So far, the museum's Kickstarter campaign has raised more than $188,000 for the creation of the anthology. The Smithsonian hopes to raise $250,000 for the project by Monday.

We'll update this article with each museum's freestyle.











