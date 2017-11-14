School Calendars Planned for Montgomery, Fairfax Counties

Two of the region's largest school districts are finalizing their calendars for the 2018-19 school year.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, school board members approved a calendar that includes a shorter Spring Break from 10 days to six. Board members said the decision was made because of the executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan requiring schools to start after Labor Day and end before June 13.

Fairfax County, Virginia, schools received a waiver to allow them to start before Labor Day. The proposed calendar would start school on Aug. 28 and end on June 4.

Board members will vote on it next month.