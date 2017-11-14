Rare Glimpse of Local Navy Sailors' Lives at Sea - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Rare Glimpse of Local Navy Sailors' Lives at Sea

By David Culver and Chester Panzer

News4's David Culver got a rare glimpse at some local Navy sailors on the job at sea.

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices