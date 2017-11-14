Provisional Vote Count Ongoing in 1 More Va. House Race - NBC4 Washington
Provisional Vote Count Ongoing in 1 More Va. House Race

    Provisional ballot counts have not changed the standings in two House of Delegates races that could determine control of the chamber. Efforts are still under way in a third. 

    Local electoral boards met Monday to count provisional ballots, which voters cast when they arrive without a photo ID. They have to provide a copy later.

    In the 28th District race between Republican incumbent Bob Thomas and Democrat Joshua Cole, the Stafford County electoral board delayed a decision until Tuesday. A dispute over 55 absentee ballots is also unsettled. 

    In the 94th District in Newport News and in northern Virginia's 40th, the GOP incumbents remained ahead. 

    Democrats have picked up 15 seats so far. If they flipped one more, the chamber would be tied.

    Recounts are possible in all three races.

    Published 38 minutes ago
