Police: Maryland State Trooper Injured by Drunken Driver

A Maryland State Police trooper was injured when his cruiser was struck by an alleged drunken driver early Saturday morning on the Capital Beltway.

Police said Trooper First Class Angel Ortiz was in his vehicle while parked behind a motorist who was changing a flat tire shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They said Ortiz had set out flares around the scene.

Investigators said a car driven by Maurice Gresham, 51, of Lanham, Maryland, struck Ortiz’s cruiser from behind. Gresham was arrested for DUI and taken to the Forestville Barracks.

Ortiz was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he was being treated for his injuries. There were no other reported injuries.