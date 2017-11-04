A panhandler was assaulted with a metal object and targeted with racial slurs during an attack in the heart of Georgetown that could be considered a hate crime, police say.

Police say they are investigating if the Thursday afternoon attack should be treated as a hate crime.

Richard Walter Moore, 40, was arrested on assault and threat charges, police said.

The victim, who police say is black, was sitting and panhandling on the northwest corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street about 1:15 p.m. when he was approached by Moore, who is white, according to court documents.

Moore used a racial slur and suggested the victim leave, police said.

The panhandler left his belongings, walked across the street and onto Blues Alley, police said.

Moore continued to follow the panhandler, according to police. Then, he challenged him to a fist fight, police said.

The panhandler approached Moore and said, “Leave me,” according to police.

Moore kicked the panhandler, police say they observed on video.

A scuffle ensued, and each man hit or kicked the other several times before Moore picked up a metal railing plant holder, police said.

The panhandler raised his left hand as Moore struck him with the metal object, police said.

His hand was injured, according to police.

The men fought more, until the panhandler picked up the metal plant holder and chased Moore east toward 31st Street, police said.

Moore allegedly then picked up a large brick and lobbed another racial slur at the panhandler, police said.

A witness went up to Moore and hit his hand so he dropped the brick. That is when an officer saw the scene, police said.

At some point, police say Moore also threatened to attack the panhandler again, police say.

“You go back there, I’m gonna bust you in the face with a brick,” Moore allegedly said. The responding officer deemed the threat credible, according to court documents.

A witness and the panhandler identified Moore a short time after the attack, police said.

Police say the hate crime designation could be changed at any time, and it does not mean that prosecutors will charge Moore with a hate crime.