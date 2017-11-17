Police Investigate Bullet Holes, Gunfire at Md. Church

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Gaithersburg church building was hit by several bullets.

A worshiper at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church discovered the first bullet marks as he was leaving the church Wednesday evening, police said.

The worshipper noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole and the police were called to the church at 7401 Muncaster Mill Road.

Police found a bullet lodged between two panes of shattered glass.

Parishioners had been inside the church that night, but no one reported hearing any shots fired. Police are unsure when the shooter hit the window, but said it is possible that people were inside when the gun was fired.

Thursday night, police responded to reports of gunshots near the church about 11:15 p.m.

Officers say they discovered several new bullet holes in the gutter, siding and brick walls of the church. Police say they recovered shell casings on the road outside the building.

“Stuff like this doesn’t normally happen in this community,” pastor David Defoe said.

No one has made threats toward the church, Defoe added.

No one was injured in the shootings, police said.