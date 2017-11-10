Police believe two seperate drivers hit and killed a woman in Silver Spring -- but one sped away after the crash.

Officers responded about 6:40 p.m. Thursday to reports of a crash on Columbia Pike near Hillwood Drive in White Oak.

The victim was dead when first responders arrived, police said.

Police say 75-year-old Carter Cockrell was driving a white Ford van south on Columbia Pike when his van hit the victim.

Cockrell stayed at the scene, but police believe another driver sped away after the woman was struck.

It was dark out when the woman was struck, and police urge drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious when out at night.

"Drivers: don't drive distracted," Montgomery County police captain Tom Didone said. "Look out for the pedestrians."

Police are searching for witnesses, but did not release a description of the second vehicle.

Police have not yet identified the victim.