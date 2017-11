A boy was shot a block away from Ballou High School, D.C. police confirmed.

The shooting was in the 3200 block of 4th Street SE.

The victim's age hasn't been confirmed. Police described him as a teenager, News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

He is unconscious but breathing, police said.

Dozens of police cars are at the scene as police investigate.

