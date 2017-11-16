Parent and nurse Megan Poole (Left) gave Joanna Beane (Right) CPR, saving her life.

A Virginia teacher’s heart stopped beating during a back-to-school gathering in Ashburn, and a parent likely saved her life.

Kindergarten teacher Joanna Beane doesn't remember much of the night that she had a heart attack. But she got light-headed before passing out at the Steuart Weller Elementary School function, parents who witnessed the emergency said.

One of the parents in attendance, Megan Poole, happened to be a nurse. She said she rushed to get Beane on the floor as her complexion turned blue.

Poole said she did CPR as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Now, Beane says they are bonded forever.

“If they hadn’t been there that night, things would have turned out very different,” she said.

Beane said doctors don’t know what caused the cardiac event. It took her months to recover, but now she’s back to doing what she loves -- teaching.

“The quick actions of people is what saved my life,” she said.