A police officer shot a man who was armed in Bladensburg, Maryland, Sunday night, police say.

About 9:10 p.m. someone called police about a man with a gun in the area of the 5200 block of Newton Street, Prince George's County police said.

Officers saw the man with the gun and one of them shot the suspect in the "lower body area," police said.

The suspect is in the hospital in critical condition.

