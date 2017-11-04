An off-duty D.C. police sergeant who worked on the force for 17 years was shot and killed in Baltimore Saturday morning, police said.

Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr., 40, was sitting in parked car on the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue with a 43-year-old woman when an unknown person approached the car and began shooting, police said.

The suspect then ran away, police said.

Police arrived on the scene after 12:45 a.m. and found both Mason and the woman suffering from bullet wounds.

Mason was hit in the body, and the woman was hit in the leg, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Mason died from his injuries.

Mason was a sergeant in the D.C. police's sixth district, police told News4.

Police did not specify the woman's condition.

