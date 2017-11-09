Northwest DC Shootings Bring City's 2017 Homicide Count to 100

District police are deploying extra resources after a string of shootings in Northwest. News4's Kristin Wright reports some of the shootings may be gang-related. (Published 2 hours ago)

100 Homicides in DC So Far This Year

A violent week in Northwest D.C. has brought the city's homicide count to 100 this year, police say.

Two men and a teenager were shot to death in three separate shootings in recent days:





On Sunday, 35-year-old Juan Nelson Roberts was shot multiple times and found dead on Shepherd Street NW, police said.

Sixteen-year-old Yoselis Regino Barrios died Tuesday after he was shot in an alley on Rittenhouse Street NW.

Jonathan Vilchez, 22, was killed in another shooting late Wednesday night on Georgia Avenue NW.

Police said Thursday they are investigating whether two of the killings are gang-related.

"We are exploring the possibility that the incident on Rittenhouse Street and Georgia Avenue are gang-related," Metropolitan Police Department Cpt. Anthony Haythe said.

Residents said they are sick and tired of the violence in their neighborhood.

"It's scary. It's scary. I'm 65 years old. I can't come outside. You know, you come outside - you can't come outside and enjoy the weather. You don't know if it's going to be the last time you come outside or what," William Redman said.

Annie Aaron said she has to walk her 12-year-old son to and from the bus stop and she never goes out past dark.

"A lot of people hanging out, especially men. A lot of cursing, fighting, swearing, the police, the ambulance," Aaron said.

D.C. police said they are adding patrols and there were more officers visible in the neighborhood on Thursday.

"We're also going to be deploying other investigative units to assist us in obtaining information that can help us prevent additional crime, retaliatory crime," Cmdr. Wilfredo Manlapaz said.