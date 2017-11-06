No Bail for 5 Charged After Police Chase, Beltway Crash

Five men were denied bail after they led police in a chase across two counties on Friday. The chase ended with a crash that closed part of the Capital Beltway in Maryland and the death of a sixth suspect who was struck by a car.

Several armed men with their faces hidden entered a Cash Depot store on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, and demanded money, which an employee handed over, Montgomery County police said. The robbers got away in a white Chevrolet van, and police broadcast a lookout for the vehicle

Police spotted a van matching the description around Anne Street and University Boulevard East in Takoma Park, Maryland, and plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle followed it onto the Inner Loop of the Beltway in the College Park area, police said.

The van collided with at least one vehicle near Route 1, police said, and the driver, Juan Carlos Gomez, 37, got out of the vehicle. He attempted to get away and was struck by an unmarked police car. Gomez died at the scene.

Suspects who ran from the van were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said. Others who stayed in the van also were arrested.

The scene backed up the Inner Loop for more than 10 miles in Maryland during the evening rush hour on Friday.

Miguel A. Ayala-Rivera, 23; Marcio Roney Avila-Castro, 21; Yeruin J. Romero-Rivera, 21; Juan R. Ramirez-Delgado, 34; and Edwin Geovanny Zelaya-Ramirez, 17, were charged with armed robbery. Zelaya-Ramirez was charged as an adult, but police declined to release a mugshot because of his age. Ayala-Rivera also was charged in the Sept. 22 armed robbery of the Exxon gas station in the 12000 block of Veirs Mill Road.

The Exxon robbery is part of the investigation of a series of armed robberies in which multiple people armed with handguns and with their faces hidden enter businesses, threaten employees and demand cash, police said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash on the Beltway.