NBA great and Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing will return to his alma mater Sunday to coach Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team. The former center led the Hoyas to three national championship games during his time at Georgetown, winning the title in 1984.

Ewing’s 17-year long playing career in the NBA includes stints with the New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

Here is a look back on Ewing’s career.