More Than 50 Hospitalized for Possible Food Poisoning in DC

More Than 50 Tourists Hospitalized for Possible Food Poisoning

More than 50 tourists were hospitalized for possible food poisoning after arriving to Washington, D.C., from New York.

Firefighters were called to the Hotel Harrington on 11th Street NW Sunday night for a report of multiple people exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning. Forty-eight teenagers and three adults were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what made them sick, but fire officials say some of them had been sick prior to their arrival to D.C.

Most of the patients were taken to the hospital as a precaution.



