Mom, Child Injured as Theft Suspects Flee From Store

A woman and her child were injured after being pushed down some stairs by two suspects who were fleeing security inside a northwest Washington, D.C., store, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said two men were arrested after they stole clothing from the H&M store in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW on Sunday evening. Taquan Neal, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and a second man are accused of stealing jean, shirts and hoodies from the store.

Detectives said while the men were fleeing, they pushed a woman and her child down a flight of stairs. The woman sustained a possible broken ankle and swollen foot, and the child had a 4-inch cut on his chin and possible broken teeth.

Neal was arrested for aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and theft. The second man was arrested for aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and shoplifting.