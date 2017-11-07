Missing Va. Girl Found Safe, Police Say

Police say a 16-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert last month has been found safe after leaving her home on her own Saturday night.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz left her Woodbridge home voluntarily about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

On Tuesday, police said Aguilar-Cruz had been found safe. No further details were released.

Last month, an Amber Alert was issued for Aguilar-Cruz after she was kidnapped from a party, News4 previously reported.

Police say Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, and the victim were at a party on Danville Road early Oct. 15 when they got into an argument that turned physical. Other people at the party helped the victim, and the two were separated

At that point, police say Segovia pulled out a knife and claimed to be a member of the gang MS-13. Segovia left the home, but returned a short time later with other people, according to police.

He then allegedly used a sharp item to deflate three tires on a vehicle belonging to one of the people who helped the victim.

Witnesses told police they saw Segovia force the victim into his car, seemingly against her will.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen, and police soon learned the two were at a home on Barksdale Street in Woodbridge.

A man and woman at the home gave officers fake names, but they were quickly identified and questioned about the incident.

Police say the teen was located unharmed and returned to her family.

Segovia was charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement after Aguilar-Cruz found safe.



Segovia was arrested and is being held without bond.