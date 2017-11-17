Metro Service Delayed on Blue, Silver Lines

Metro service was temporarily suspended Friday morning on the Blue Line and Silver Line between the Stadium-Armory station in Southeast D.C. and the Addison Road station in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Service was restored, with delays, by 11:30 a.m.

The system had a power problem at Benning Road, officials said on Twitter.

Shuttle bus service was available.

Information on the cause of the power problem was not available immediately.

The Stadium-Armory station was closed for months in 2015 after a power substation was destroyed in a fire on Sept. 21, 2015, on the eve of Pope Francis' arrival to the city.

Smoke poured out of the power substation and burned for hours. Trains were delayed on three of the Metro system's six train lines.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.