A medical marijuana dispensary wants to open next door to a church in Prince George's County, Maryland, but church leaders are upset by the plan. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017)

Marijuana Dispensary Wants to Open Next to Church in Maryland

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Prince George's County are barred from opening shop close to schools, day cares and residential areas.

The Prince George’s County Council decided Tuesday that medical marijuana dispensaries must be 500 feet from day cares and schools and 300 feet from residential areas.

An amendment to the rule may also keep the dispensaries away from churches and summer camps.

The issue arose after a company planned to open right next to Connect Church of Camp Springs. The church would have shared a wall with the marijuana facility.

There was a proposal to reduce the proximity requirements. The Council made the decision on the legislation after many residents and businesses voiced their concerns.