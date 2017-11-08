A Maryland high school school teacher is accused of inappropriate behavior with a student, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrested 40-year-old LaToya Niccole Parker of Waldorf Monday after a grand jury indictment on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, displaying sexual material to a minor and solicitation of a minor.

The incidents involved a student at St. Charles High School, where Parker taught, and took place between fall of 2016 and March, according to the sheriff's office. They were reported in May.

Parker, a family and consumer science teacher, shared inappropriate photographs and messages with a student, according to an email sent to parents and guardians.

The school district put Parker on administrative leave and temporarily assigned her to the administrative building in May, the principal's email said. The school immediately reported the accusations to Social Services, the sheriff's office and the school system.

"The school system’s procedure is to immediately remove any employee accused of inappropriate behavior from the school, and to prohibit the employee from having contact with students during the investigation and adjudication of the charges," Principal Richard E. Conley's email said.



Parker is free on a $20,000 bond under the conditions she has no contact with minors and is monitored electronically.

The principal said she began teaching at the school in August 2015.

Also this week, a former Charles County Public Schools aide pleaded not guilty to 10 federal charges of child pornography. Court filings show prosecutors accused Carlos Bell of engaging in “sexually explicit” conduct between 2014 and 2016 with at least 10 children. The federal charges come after an announcement by Charles County’s state’s attorney, in which Bell was indicted on 206 charges involving the sex abuse of 42 alleged victims.