Man With Dementia Reported Missing in Herndon - NBC4 Washington
    A 65-year-old man who has dementia has been reported missing in Herndon, Virginia.

    Donald Higgins left his home on Tyler Street at 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    Higgins was last seen wearing a yellow Washington Redskins jersey, gray jogging shorts, a dark gray or black jacket and balck loafers. He was also carrying a pair of blue Dockers pants and a dark plaid shirt. 

    Higgins has a tattoo of his right forearm and wears reading glasses, according to police. 

    Police used a helicopter Tuesday morning to search for Higgins. 

    If you have information that can help police call 703-435-6846.

    Published 2 minutes ago
