Man With Dementia Reported Missing in Herndon

A 65-year-old man who has dementia has been reported missing in Herndon, Virginia.

Donald Higgins left his home on Tyler Street at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Higgins was last seen wearing a yellow Washington Redskins jersey, gray jogging shorts, a dark gray or black jacket and balck loafers. He was also carrying a pair of blue Dockers pants and a dark plaid shirt.

Higgins has a tattoo of his right forearm and wears reading glasses, according to police.

Police used a helicopter Tuesday morning to search for Higgins.

If you have information that can help police call 703-435-6846.