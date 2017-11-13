Man Sought for Sexual Abuse, Robbery of Woman in NE DC

Police are searching for a man who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in northeast Washington on Saturday, D.C. police said.

According to a police report, the woman told police the man approached her in the 1100 block of Penn Street Northeast around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11. She said the man took her cellphone from her pocket and drew a handgun.

The report said the man told the woman to walk to a nearby alley, where he sexually assaulted her. Police did not release a complete description of the man.