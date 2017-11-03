Police Looking for Passenger Who Left Scene of Deadly Crash

A man was killed when his car hit a tree and overturned in Accokeek, Maryland, Friday morning. Now police are looking for a passenger who left the scene of the violent crash.

The crash happened on the 15200 block of Derbyshire Way about 3:30 a.m., Prince George's County police say.

According to police, the victim's car hit a tree and overturned.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the man's car to leave the road. Investigators hope the passenger who left the scene can help them understand the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477.