Man Jumped Out of Bush, Grabbed Woman, Police Say

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution

By Abby Vesoulis

    Prince William County police are searching for a man who jumped out of a bush and grabbed a woman as she walked along a road in Woodbridge Wednesday morning.

    The victim was walking in the area of Walnut and Sycamore streets just before 7 a.m. when the man jumped out of a nearby bush, police said. 

    The woman was able to get away from the man and run to a local business for help. She was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police said.  

    A helicopter and police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but he was not found. Police say the suspect is a black man who is between 40 and 50 years old. The suspect is 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gloves, police say. 

    Police ask anyone with information to call 703-792-6500. 

    Published 6 minutes ago
