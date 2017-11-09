Man Charged in Connection to Md. House Fire That Killed 2

A man was arrested and charged Thursday in the death of two people who were killed in a massive fire that destroyed a vacant and foreclosed home in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Thomas Gerald Deal, 53, of Northeast D.C. faces two counts of first-degree murder and arson

Prince George’s County Police identified the victims as Maryland residents Derrick McDowell, 51, and Alphonso Driver, 56. Police revealed Tuesday both men died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to the 6200 block of Foote Street at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 2. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames from the first and second floors. After the fire was extinguished, McDowell and Driver were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were so badly burned their gender had to be identified by an autopsy.

Seat Pleasant started buying foreclosed homes and rehabbing them, yet there are still nearly 150 foreclosed and abandoned homes in the area. According to tax records, Bank of America owns the house which was supposed to be empty. In the past, city officials said the police department had been called to the home multiple times.

The motive remains under investigation. Deal is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with additional information on the crime is asked to call 301-772-4295. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.