A second man was assaulted during a bar fight in Virginia in which a 27-year-old man was murdered, police say.

Harold Garnett died after he was assaulted and stabbed at Velocity Five sports bar in Centreville early Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Vidal Flores Cuchillas, and two other unidentified suspects also assaulted a 26-year-old man before running from the scene, police said on Sunday. That victim had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Police described the two outstanding suspects as Hispanic men in their mid to late 20s with thin builds.

Detectives believe they were active participants in the fight, but are only suspects in the second assault, and not in Garnett’s murder.

Police believe up to 50 people witnessed both incidents and they are looking to speak to as many witnesses as possible.



Velocity Five had been closed for about 40 minutes Saturday when staff heard a fight break out in the parking lot, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page.

One staff member called the police.

Fairfax County Police officers responding to a report of a possible stabbing in the 5800 block of Trinity Parkway in Centreville about 2:15 a.m. found Garnett suffering from upper body wounds outside Velocity 5.

Officers searched the area, and a K-9 unit found Flores Cuchillas in nearby bushes.

Garnett was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said. But his condition got worse throughout the day.

Velocity Bar said Garnett was a regular guest and friend.

Cuchillas is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vickery at 703-246-7865. "No matter how minor a detail may seem, it could be what our detectives need to piece together what happened or lead to the identities of the two outstanding suspects," police said in a news release.