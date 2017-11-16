We've heard of deep-fried turkey, smoked turkey and there are even online tutorials on how to microwave a turkey, but a Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey? That's a new one.

Reynolds Kitchens has posted the recipe for this crazy concoction online and says there are just seven steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place hot puffed cheese sticks in a food processor and process until fully crushed. You can also add to a zip top bag and roll with a rolling pin until sticks are completely crushed. Brush oil or butter on turkey and coat with the crushed chips. (Beware of Cheetos stains!) Add 1 tsp of flour to the Reynolds® Oven Bag and place in a large roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep. Carefully slide turkey into the oven bag, making sure the opening of the bag is facing the end of the roasting pan, and not facing up. The bag should be inside the pan, not hanging over the edges of the pan. Close oven bag with the included nylon tie, and cut six 1/2 inch slits in the top of the bag When your turkey reaches an internal temperature of 180°F in thickest part of the thigh, not touching the bone, remove from oven and let stand in oven bag for another 15 minutes. Cut open the top of the bag and carefully remove turkey from the bag, and place onto a cutting board. Lifting works well by inserting one carving fork into each end of the turkey.

In the end you'll have a bright red bird ready to pair with all of your classic Thanksgiving fixings and a fiery stain on your tongue.

If hot Cheetos aren't your thing, Reynolds says you can also mimic the crusted turkey effect with Cool Ranch Doritos or Funyuns.

