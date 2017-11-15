The U.S. Justice Department is threatening the District of Columbia and 28 other states and jurisdictions with a loss of millions of dollars in federal crime-fighting funds.

The Justice Department says in a new letter to the local governments that they have so-called sanctuary city policies that may undercut federal immigration enforcement.

The District and other jurisdictions have until Dec. 8 to certify that local policies don’t conflict with federal enforcement.

The District stands to initially lose about $1.7 million. D.C. is the only Washington-area government affected by the letter.

Bowser Responds to Trump's Crackdown on Sanctuary Cities

Some "sanctuary cities" are preparing for a legal fight against President Trump. News4’s Shomari Stone takes a closer look at what's at risk if the District loses federal funding. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

The Justice Department contends an order by Mayor Muriel Bower restricts police from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The mayor’s order bars local law enforcement and other agencies from routinely inquiring about the immigration status of anyone arrested.

D.C. contends it is not an agent of federal immigration authorities and that questioning immigration status would make people reluctant to cooperate with police or seek medical treatment or social programs.

District officials, who were just learning about the new Justice Department letter, contend their policies are compliant with federal rules.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vowed to get tough on jurisdictions that limit sharing information on immigration.

Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco have filed lawsuits against the Justice Department. The cities contend DOJ does not have the authority to withhold federal grants over immigration issues. The courts have temporarily blocked the Justice Department from withholding any grants until the court suits are resolved.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

DC Leaders May Fight Sanctuary City Crackdown