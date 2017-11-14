Person Beaten with Bat in Northwest DC

Metropolitan Police are searching for three people who attacked and beat an individual with a bat.

The beating happened Friday about 8:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW, less than a quarter-mile from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station.

Surveillance footage showed the subjects confronting the individual with the bat. After several moments, the person was knocked to the ground, kicked and beaten before the attackers left.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible are asked to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 54011. A reward up to $1,000 is offered.