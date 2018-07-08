A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a car on I-66 in Rosslyn, Virginia, injuring two people, the Secret Service says. News4's Derrick Ward reports. (Published Sunday, July 8, 2018)

Two people are hurt after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a car on I-66 near Rosslyn, Virginia, and fled the crash site, the Secret Service says.

A uniformed Secret Service officer noticed a driver travelling the wrong way on I Street Northwest in Washington, D.C. about 4:35 a.m. Sunday. The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop, said Jeffrey Adams, a Secret Service spokesperson.

The suspect exited onto I-66 eastbound lanes and began driving in the wrong direction, Adams said.

The suspect then crashed head-on into a car headed east, injuring a passenger and the other driver, Adams said. The driver allegedly ran away.

The passenger was taken into police custody and taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not life threatening, Adams said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Adams said.

Lanes were closed on I-66 at Lee Highway near Rosslyn following the crash. Traffic was diverted for a time and lanes reopened about 7 a.m.

The Secret Service has not identified the injured individuals. The Secret Service says neither White House security nor anyone protected by the agency was impacted.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

The Secret Service did not immediately detail why they were on the scene. The agency later said that Secret Service personnel helped to secure the scene. Arlington County Police will now lead the investigation.

