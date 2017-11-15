"In fact, there are two members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, right now, who serve, who have been subject to review or not subject to review, who have engaged in sexual harassment,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. News4's Scott MacFarlane reports.

Two Members of Congress Accused of Sexual Harassment

U.S. House members are formally introducing legislation overhauling the House’s system for handling sexual harassment complaints.

The Member and Employee Training and Oversight on Congress Act -- or ME TOO Congress Act -- would ban non-disclosure agreements, which mask the names of members of Congress who harass.

It would also order members of Congress to pay the costs of settlement deals with their victims, costs which are currently footed by taxpayers.

The bill would also require paid leave or “remote work assignments” be offered to victims during proceedings.

It would also guarantee a lawyer or “victim’s counsel” be offered to represent victims during the process.

Among the sponsors of the bill is Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), a former Capitol Hill staffer who said she suffered sexual harassment.