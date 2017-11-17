A Gainesville man was struck and killed while trying to help a driver free his dump truck that was stuck in soft soil, police said.

Police say a 40-year-old Leesburg man was unloading dirt from his 2008 Mack dump truck on a property on the 16300 block of Gingerwood Court in Gainesville.

The truck got stuck in some soft soil, police said.

Jianyong Shen, 56, came to help the driver free his truck.

Then, police say the truck backed up and Shen was run over.

Shen was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured, according to police. Neither alcohol, speed nor drugs were a factor and no one is expected to be charged at this point, police said.