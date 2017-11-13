A grand jury indicted the operator of a food truck on an involuntary manslaughter charge after a fatal crash in September.

On Sept. 8 about 4:50 p.m., Dane’s Great American Hamburger -- a bus converted into a food truck -- ran a stop sign on Watson Road and slammed into a station wagon on Evergreen Mills Road, killing 39-year-old Erin Kaplan and injuring her teenage son Ben, his two sisters and his grandmother.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Tony Steven Dane was indicted on charges of reckless driving, no insurance, no operator's license and failure to have the vehicle inspected.

Ben Kaplan spent 54 days in a hospital before being moved to a rehabilitation facility. His sisters and grandmother are out of the hospital.

Teen's Heart Broken, Body Mending After Crash Killed Mother

“It's been tough,” Ben said. “I have a broken heart over the loss of my mother, but every day gets a little better, and I couldn’t do it without my grandma.”

The community has embraced the Kaplan family, raising tens of thousands of dollars to help with medical costs, including a volleyball game fundraiser.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is fortifying the shoulder to improve safety at Watson and Evergreen Mills roads, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is hitting the area with a special enforcement campaign.