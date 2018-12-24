Flasher Snapping Pic With Friends Arrested Outside White House

At least 22 people have been arrested and prosecuted for breaching security at the White House or U.S. Capitol since the beginning of 2014, according to an investigation by the News4 I-Team. Scott MacFarlane reports. (Published Thursday, July 27, 2017)

A man was arrested outside the White House early Sunday morning after a police officer saw him pull down his pants while facing the White House to take a photo with friends.

According to police, a group of four people were getting their photo taken by a fifth person outside the White House just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. One person turned his back to the camera man and pulled down his pants, exposing himself.

An officer witnessed the incident and placed the man under arrest.

The man, whose name was not released, was charged with indecent exposure and later released.