Firefighter Hurt Battling Northeast DC Apartment Fire

By Abby Vesoulis

    D.C. Fire and EMS

    One firefighter is hurt after battling a fire in an apartment Tuesday afternoon in Northeast D.C., officials say. 

    Heavy fire was seen on the second floor and in the attic of a building on the 600 block of 14th Place NE, the D.C. fire department said. The home is near Miner Elementary School.

    D.C. firefighters arrived about 3:15 p.m. and put out the blaze. 

    One firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, the fire department said. 

    Published 17 minutes ago
