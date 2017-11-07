Firefighter Hurt Battling Northeast DC Apartment Fire

One firefighter is hurt after battling a fire in an apartment Tuesday afternoon in Northeast D.C., officials say.

Heavy fire was seen on the second floor and in the attic of a building on the 600 block of 14th Place NE, the D.C. fire department said. The home is near Miner Elementary School.

D.C. firefighters arrived about 3:15 p.m. and put out the blaze.

One firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, the fire department said.

